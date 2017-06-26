Health centre location to be revealed

/ Front page / News

WHILE the Ministry of Health will not disclose the new site for the Qamea health centre, Minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed that they have secured a piece of land for the facility.

Ms Akbar said they were waiting for the landowners' consent for the lease of the piece of land before they begin construction works.

She said negotiations were still progressing, adding there were costs associated with it.

"Once these processes have been completed, and then we will be able to reveal the location for the new health centre," she said.

"However, I can confirm that talks of the new site of the health centre are still progressing.

"The only thing I can confirm right now is that we have secured a piece of land."

Earlier, the ministry had estimated the cost of rebuilding the health centre to be about $1.5 million.

The ministry said the Dreketi Health Centre and three staff quarters on Qamea had been totally destroyed, while Vadravadra settlement on Qamea had been chosen as the location of a temporary health centre, with a nurse stationed there to provide health service for people of Qamea.

Ms Akbar said the temporary centre was operating out of a house, which was being rented from the local community.

She said seriously ill patients were referred to Taveuni Hospital, or Labasa Hospital if necessary.

The Qamea Health Centre was destroyed completely after a massive landslide in Dreketi in December last year.