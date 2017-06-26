Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Monday 26 June

Carnival ends in high spirits

Luke Rawalai
Monday, June 26, 2017

THE Savusavu Crime Prevention Carnival ended in high spirits on Saturday night with the crowning of the charity Queen, Miss Rabi Council, Pope Metang.

Carnival organiser Munesh Prasad said Ms Metang raised $1600 in charity.

Mr Prasad said the carnival managed to raise approximately $16,000, adding that they were still collecting funds from their sponsors.

He said they planned to raise $26,000, which would be used to purchase a CCTV camera for Savusavu Town. He added the camera would assist police as it would record footages of the town area and detect criminal activities.








