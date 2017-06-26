Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Monday 26 June

Royalty review

Luke Rawalai
Monday, June 26, 2017

FISHING rights owners receive only 50 cents of the $2.50 per centimetre of gravel royalties the State received from extractors, says Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources permanent secretary Malakai Finau.

In an interview, Mr Finau said this was very low, adding that they were reviewing these royalty rates.

Mr Finau said the rates were outdated and needed to be changed right away.

"The current royalty rates have been there for so many years and it needs to be changed," he said.

"The $2 that the State claims is for administration costs and the value added tax, while the remaining 50 cents goes to fishing rights owners.

"However, the rates are being reviewed so that they can be increased to meet the current economic conditions and the current prices of extraction.

Mr Finau said extractors paid the royalties to them.

"We receive the royalties and transfer them to the Ministry of iTaukei who transfers it to the iTaukei Land Trust Board," he said.

"It is the TLTB that disseminates the money to fishing right owners.

"The ministry cannot disseminate the money directly to the resource owners because the iTaukei institutions are a well versed trust and rightful fishing rights owners.

"Once the royalties have been reviewed, it will then be passed to Parliament to be debated upon before it is promulgated."

Suweni villager Ropate Rakuro said the royalties that landowners received for gravel extraction were not enough, considering the effects of extraction on riverbeds.








