Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

THE Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has admitted that waste water from the sediment pond at the Dreketi bauxite mining site had seeped into waterways, finding its way into the sea.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, the ministry's permanent secretary, Malakai Finau said the spillage that occurred in March resulted from heavy rain that was experienced in the area at the time.

Mr Finau said the spillage was part of other things his ministry monitored at the mine. "Given the heavy rainfall we had been experiencing from time to time, the sediment pond overflowed and part of the contents of the pond found its way into the sea," he said.

"During heavy rain, the sediment pond tends to overflow.

"They have made improvements so that we can control over-spilling on waterways and the sea during heavy rain."

In March, this newspaper highlighted the concerns of villagers in Sasake, Bua who live in the coastal area beneath the mine.

Villagers had aired their concerns regarding the spillage from the mine, adding that marine life they relied on for sustenance had disappeared as a result of the spill.

Responding to questions from this newspaper at that time, Mr Finau had said it was normal for the sea to turn muddy during heavy rain, adding this even happened at the Rewa River.

He said officials from the ministry had been at the mine to verify claims from people, adding they would send them to the mine site again to verify the current claims.