Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Monday 26 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MP shares the spirit of Eid with children

Mere Naleba
Monday, June 26, 2017

EID is a time to assist those who have become victims of unfortunate circumstances.

This was the message relayed by Health Minister Rosy Akbar while celebrating Eid with children and staff members of Dilkusha Home in Nausori yesterday.

Ms Akbar was accompanied by her family members and friends to the home, where they offered sweets and dinner to those who stay there.

"I strongly believe these children should be at home with their parents, unfortunately, sometimes circumstances do not allow that to happen, and I'd like to thank Dilkusha Home and it's management and all supporters who allow this home to function," Ms Akbar said.

"These children are very important to us, and that is one of the reasons why we decided to celebrate our Eid with these children."

Ms Akbar said it was sad to note that for a small country like Fiji, there was almost 40 children being cared for in the home.

"My plea to all is to ensure that our children are looked after well. These are the future of our country. And every child deserves to be loved and cared for," she said.

"These children are victims of circumstances and it shouldn't be the case."

The minister said Eid was about sharing the word of God, loving and promoting unity.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 55.181552.1815
GBP 0.38410.3761
EUR 0.43800.4260
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Don't fear
  2. 'Pay heed to concerns'
  3. Medicine shortage
  4. Finau: Bauxite shipments reduced
  5. 'Address high cost of living'
  6. Ryan option
  7. Team commended
  8. MP shares the spirit of Eid with children
  9. Maximising benefits from trade, investment
  10. Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  5. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Saune leads mergers and acquisitions at ATH Saturday (24 Jun)