MP shares the spirit of Eid with children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar shares the spirit of Eid al-Fitr with the children of Dilkusha Home yesterday. Picture: RAMA

EID is a time to assist those who have become victims of unfortunate circumstances.

This was the message relayed by Health Minister Rosy Akbar while celebrating Eid with children and staff members of Dilkusha Home in Nausori yesterday.

Ms Akbar was accompanied by her family members and friends to the home, where they offered sweets and dinner to those who stay there.

"I strongly believe these children should be at home with their parents, unfortunately, sometimes circumstances do not allow that to happen, and I'd like to thank Dilkusha Home and it's management and all supporters who allow this home to function," Ms Akbar said.

"These children are very important to us, and that is one of the reasons why we decided to celebrate our Eid with these children."

Ms Akbar said it was sad to note that for a small country like Fiji, there was almost 40 children being cared for in the home.

"My plea to all is to ensure that our children are looked after well. These are the future of our country. And every child deserves to be loved and cared for," she said.

"These children are victims of circumstances and it shouldn't be the case."

The minister said Eid was about sharing the word of God, loving and promoting unity.