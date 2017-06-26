Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Monday 26 June

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Monday, June 26, 2017

BEACHCOMBER was told this story about a group of colleagues who recently went on a work trip to the burning West.

The group were billeted at a resort and could not wait to relieve the day's stress by having a few laps in the pool.

A member of the group had reminded the group of his inability to swim so they handed him a life raft and told him to stay on the shallow side of the pool.

The rest of the group swam to the deep end and were enjoying the water slide when they could hear someone coughing and complaining.

They returned to their friend and asked him what had happened.

He said the life raft "was not working" and upon further enquiry, the group found that he had tried sitting on the raft instead of holding on to it while swimming!!

The group could only shake their heads and stifle their laughs.








