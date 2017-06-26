'Address high cost of living'

/ Front page / News

THE 2017/18 National Budget should outline effective policies to tackle some of the serious socioeconomic problems facing our nation, says the Fiji Labour Party.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the Government should address the escalating cost of living that burdens people every day.

"The high cost of food and other everyday consumer items is a major concern among the ordinary people as was substantiated by the findings of a recent Tebbutt-Times poll. The 9 per cent VAT on basic food items imposed in the 2016 budget has to be removed," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said the budget should also look at the alleged high rate of poverty in the country.

"Related to this is the high incidence of poverty that the budget must come to grips with — official figures put poverty in the informal sector as high as 53 per cent with poverty in the rural sector believed to be just as bad.

"High unemployment with youth unemployment put at 23 per cent is a serious contributing factor and we wait to see how Government tackles this pressing issue."

He said poverty was directly linked to poor wages.

"It is believed that at least 60 per cent of our workers receive wages below the poverty line which is currently put at $203 a week.

"Fiji Labour Party has already called for $3.50 per hour to be set as the interim National Minimum Wage (NMW) to provide immediate relief to workers while the tripartite forum negotiates a fair NMW. The Government-proposed NMW of $2.68 an hour is actually starvation wage and we would like to see the budget deal realistically with this issue.

"To tackle rural poverty, Government must take seriously FLP's call for $100 a tonne payment to canefarmers. Of this $20 a tonne should be provided by Government as price support."

He said another major problem in Fiji was the inadequacy of affordable housing for workers in the lower income strata.

"With the mushrooming of squatter settlements around our towns and cities, government must come up with a realistic solution to this problem. After all, the Constitution provides for the basic right to land for housing for all our citizens.

FLP called on the Govern- ment to take a re-look at the various hidden taxes it levied, which it believed was actually stifling the growth of small businesses.