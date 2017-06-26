Medicine shortage

/ Front page / News

EVEN though medicines are short in supply in hospitals around the country, the issue is not a major one, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

In an interview, Ms Akbar said in times of major shortages, the ministry had its emergency orders which were normally flown into the country.

Ms Akbar said the main cause for shortages was that drugs were ordered offshore.

"As a small island nation, we order very low volume of stocks," she said.

"Many times our stock is not given top priority by our major suppliers because they tend to focus on other countries with bigger demands for medicine stock.

"Another issue is the delay in arrival time which may go on for two to three months, leading to shortages in stock.

"But other than that, we have seen to it that our stocks get into the country."

Ms Akbar said during shortages, the ministry looked at alternatives, like reshuffling stocks between hospitals.

"Normally, we reshuffle stocks from hospitals with more stocks to those needing them," she said.

"Just lately, I had been advised that we are to expect our new stock of medicine in the country soon."

Labasa Hospital patients said the minister needed to visit her hospitals to know the real situation that members of the public were faced with. Bulileka housewife Nazium Nisha said the only medicine given in hospitals nowadays were paracetamol and painkillers.

Ms Nisha said labelling Fiji as a small island nation should not be a reason for ordering low stocks because Fiji had a big population.

Vunimoli resident Asinate Cewakicake said shortages of medicine in hospitals were obvious because most of the medicine had to be brought from private pharmacies now.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka said he was concerned about the alleged mismanagement of the ministry's pharmacy inventory management software for drugs, pharmaceutical supplies and medical consumables, which had resulted in a continuing severe drug and medical supplies shortages in hospitals and health centers.

He said an investigation was urgently needed into the officials and decision-makers involved in the lack of maintenance and upgrading of the EPICOR software.