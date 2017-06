/ Front page / News

Update: 6:05PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama clarified to villagers along the Korotari River that he could not change laws.

Mr Bainimarama told the villagers that laws were only done and undone by parliament and not him.

Mr Bainimarama was responding to villagers who had asked Mr Bainimarama to change the laws for gravel extraction as they did not want extraction.