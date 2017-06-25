Landowners yet to receive royalties

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public in Nakorotari outside Labasa enjoy the newly opened bridge. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 6:02PM LANDOWNERS of Koromakawa reserve land in Nakorotari have not received any money or royalty from the lease of their land ever since its existence for 60 years.

Village headman Paterisio Natui told Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama that they did not know what has happened to royalties they were promised with.

Mr Natui said there were native tree species within the reserve land that had wilted and died over the years and others ready for harvest.

He asked Mr Bainimarama if villagers could use the timber to get money.

Mr Bainimarama had ordered the Lands Ministry and the iTaukei Land Trust Board to look into the issue demanding an answer this week to the concerns raised.