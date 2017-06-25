Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 25 June

Cokanauto to know fate tomorrow

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 25, 2017

Update: 3:40PM SUVA High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his judgment on allegations of rape and indecent assault against Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto Cokanauto tomorrow.

The three assessors of the trial returned with mixed opinions after their deliberations on Friday last week.

Mr Cokanauto is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault.

The alleged offences happened between 2005 and 2012 in Taveuni and Nasinu and were allegedly committed on four complainants.








