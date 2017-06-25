Paddlers clean Navua river

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image John Phillips with rubbish that he collected from the Navua River. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:25PM FOR Fiji to be global leaders means to have the nation come and work together through whatever means available or possible and I am so honoured to witness that you have taken the agenda in such a creative way.

Minister for Fisheries and Ocean Champion, Semi Koroilavesau made the statement to more than 100 paddlers in outrigger canoes, kayaks and paddle boards that joined hands to paddle 17 kilometers to clean up the Navua River yesterday.

"The time for just talking about these issues have passed and it is now time for action- any and every positive action in whatever form or size," Mr Koroilavesau.

"A culture is growing; I also wish to say that whatever you are doing feeds directly into what I see as an evolving national ambition, which is to develop and perpetuate a culture of consciousness and care over our vulnerable environment," he said.

Coral bleaching, rising sea levels, ocean acidification, loss of biodiversity, pollution, inadequate ecosystem protection; these are some of the many issues facing Fiji and the world.

The paddlers were joined by Ministry of Fisheries officials who cleaned up along the Navua River Bank before they all joined staff members of the Bank of the South Pacific at Vunibau Village in Serua for another clean up session.