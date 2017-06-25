Paddlers clean Navua river

Update: 2:25PM FOR Fiji to be global leaders means to have the nation come and work together through whatever means available or possible and I am so honoured to witness that you have taken the agenda in such a creative way.
Minister for
Fisheries and Ocean Champion, Semi Koroilavesau made the statement to more than
100 paddlers in outrigger canoes, kayaks and paddle
boards that joined hands to paddle 17 kilometers to clean up the Navua River
yesterday.
"The time
for just talking about these issues have passed and it is now time for action-
any and every positive action in whatever form or size," Mr Koroilavesau.
"A culture
is growing; I also wish to say that whatever you are doing feeds directly into
what I see as an evolving national ambition, which is to develop and perpetuate
a culture of consciousness and care over our vulnerable environment," he said.
Coral
bleaching, rising sea levels, ocean acidification, loss of biodiversity,
pollution, inadequate ecosystem protection; these are some of the many issues
facing Fiji and the world.
The paddlers
were joined by Ministry of Fisheries officials who cleaned up along the Navua
River Bank before they all joined staff members of the Bank of the South
Pacific at Vunibau Village in Serua for another clean up session.