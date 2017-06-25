Fiji Time: 1:49 PM on Sunday 25 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vanuatu earthquake no threat to Fiji

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 25, 2017

Update: 12:51PM THE Mineral Resources Department recorded a 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 891km Northeast from Port Vila, Vanuatu.

A statement issued by the department stated the moderate earthquake with intermediate depth of 97 kilometers was 891km Northeast from Port Vila, Vanuatu, 1442km East Southeast from Honiara, Solomon Islands and 978km North-Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department stated that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The department continues to monitor any further movements








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flying finish!
  2. Kolinisau's plan
  3. Kepa urges civil servants to voice their concerns
  4. $5m housing project for 1330 people
  5. MP: Lack of quality graduates a worry
  6. MP assures public not to worry
  7. Fijians set for Tonga, Samoa
  8. Assessors find trio guilty
  9. Former reps recognised
  10. Villagers receive new solar system

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  5. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  6. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  8. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  9. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)
  10. Life on a cane farm Tuesday (20 Jun)