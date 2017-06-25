Vanuatu earthquake no threat to Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:51PM THE Mineral Resources Department recorded a 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 891km Northeast from Port Vila, Vanuatu.

A statement issued by the department stated the moderate earthquake with intermediate depth of 97 kilometers was 891km Northeast from Port Vila, Vanuatu, 1442km East Southeast from Honiara, Solomon Islands and 978km North-Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department stated that this earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The department continues to monitor any further movements