KOBA helps reduce crime in Kinoya

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kinoya Community Post Officer Cprl Alipate Vasuinubu and KOBA president Kinivuwai Koroibulileka (3rd from right) and some members of KOBA during a meeting on Friday night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:32PM THE first step to try and reduce crime was to appreciate and understand those living in your community.

The Kinoya Old Boys Association (KOBA) Kinivuwai Koroibulileka highlighted this during the Fiji Police Force's Duavata Community Policing campaign within the Kinoya area.

"The Association is not only made up of current residents but those who have moved away to other parts of Fiji like myself and some have moved overseas, however we continue to assist Police because we want to keep the community we were born and raised in free of crime," Mr Koroibulileka said.

"I believe the success of keeping crime down is because as current and former residents we know and treat each other as family," he said.

"Just as you would not want any harm to fall upon your loved ones, we also wouldn't want our neighbors to suffer or become a victim of crime and this is why KOBA continues to actively work with Police."

The Kinoya Community Post area of operation covers more than 2,400 households and is looked after by seven officers.

Kinoya Community Post Officer Corporal Alipate Vasuinubu said working with KOBA has been very effective.

"Crime in the Kinoya area has dropped significantly and we have had reductions in serious offences and for the last month we were able to record the lowest number of reported crimes in the Valelevu area of operation," he said.