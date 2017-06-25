KOBA helps reduce crime in Kinoya

Update: 12:32PM THE first step to try and reduce crime was to appreciate and understand those living in your community.
The Kinoya Old Boys Association (KOBA) Kinivuwai
Koroibulileka highlighted this during the Fiji Police Force's Duavata Community
Policing campaign within the Kinoya area.
"The Association is not only made
up of current residents but those who have moved away to other parts of Fiji
like myself and some have moved overseas, however we continue to assist Police because
we want to keep the community we were born and raised in free of crime," Mr
Koroibulileka said.
"I believe the success of keeping
crime down is because as current and former residents we know and treat each
other as family," he said.
"Just as you would not want any
harm to fall upon your loved ones, we also wouldn't want our neighbors to
suffer or become a victim of crime and this is why KOBA continues to actively
work with Police."
The Kinoya Community Post area of
operation covers more than 2,400 households and is looked after by seven
officers.
Kinoya Community Post Officer
Corporal Alipate Vasuinubu said working with KOBA has been very effective.
"Crime in the Kinoya area has
dropped significantly and we have had reductions in serious offences and for
the last month we were able to record the lowest number of reported crimes in
the Valelevu area of operation," he said.