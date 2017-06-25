Arrested for assaulting police

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:20PM A MAN was arrested this morning for assaulting a police officer.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fight broke out in front of a nightclub in Rakiraki early this morning has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the officer.

"Four officers from the Rakiraki police station were deployed to the scene after a report was received of a fight that broke out in front of the nightclub," Ms Naisoro said.

"While the officers were trying to control the crowd the suspect is alleged to have thrown a punch which landed on one of the officers," she said.

"He fled the scene whereby the remaining officers gave chase and managed to arrest him a few meters away."

The man is currently in custody as investigations continue.