Fiji Time: 1:50 PM on Sunday 25 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Arrested for assaulting police

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, June 25, 2017

Update: 12:20PM A MAN was arrested this morning for assaulting a police officer.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fight broke out in front of a nightclub in Rakiraki early this morning has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the officer. 

"Four officers from the Rakiraki police station were deployed to the scene after a report was received of a fight that broke out in front of the nightclub," Ms Naisoro said.

"While the officers were trying to control the crowd the suspect is alleged to have thrown a punch which landed on one of the officers," she said.

"He fled the scene whereby the remaining officers gave chase and managed to arrest him a few meters away."

The man is currently in custody as investigations continue.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flying finish!
  2. Kolinisau's plan
  3. Kepa urges civil servants to voice their concerns
  4. $5m housing project for 1330 people
  5. MP: Lack of quality graduates a worry
  6. MP assures public not to worry
  7. Fijians set for Tonga, Samoa
  8. Assessors find trio guilty
  9. Former reps recognised
  10. Villagers receive new solar system

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  5. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  6. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  8. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  9. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)
  10. Life on a cane farm Tuesday (20 Jun)