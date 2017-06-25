Arrested for assaulting police

Update: 12:20PM A MAN was arrested this morning for assaulting a police officer.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a fight broke
out in front of a nightclub in Rakiraki early this morning has led to the
arrest of a 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the officer.
"Four officers from the Rakiraki police station
were deployed to the scene after a report was received of a fight that broke
out in front of the nightclub," Ms Naisoro said.
"While the officers were trying to control the
crowd the suspect is alleged to have thrown a punch which landed on one of the
officers," she said.
"He fled the scene whereby the remaining officers
gave chase and managed to arrest him a few meters away."
The man is currently in custody as investigations
continue.