Assessors find trio guilty

THREE men have been found guilty by three assessors for allegedly causing the death of a 48-year-old man at Vusuya in Nausori in 2015.

Jone Tana Seniceva, Mosese Vuvanua and Viliame Siganaqavoka are each charged with one count of manslaughter.

The three appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva on Friday.

The alleged offence took place on December 11, 2015.

The three men were alleged to have beaten the victim, Albert Vakadewavosa, during an alleged robbery at an army officer's house in Nausori.

It is alleged that Mr Vakadewavosa entered the partly built house of the army officer and tried to steal some tools when he was caught in the act by the three men.

The three assessors returned with a unanimous guilty opinion following their deliberations yesterday.

Bail has been extended for the accused persons.

Justice Hamza will deliver his judgment on Monday.