Duo spread the message of love and joy through music

+ Enlarge this image Esther and her father Rennie Kaufman, second row sitting third from right, pictured with students of Hilton Special School during their visit to the school in Suva on Friday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

STUDENTS and teachers of Hilton Special School were treated to a mini concert from American musicians, a father and daughter combination in Rennie and Esther Kaufman on Friday.

In sharing the message of love and joy, the students were reminded by the two that music was a universal language understood by everyone.

"Sometimes when you are having a bad day, we got to learn to let loose of things, let go of negativity and bad vibes," Mr Kaufman told the students and teachers.

American embassy official Alena Vesikula during the show at the school also said the trip to Fiji by the two was the embassy's way of promoting culture through music which built bridges among communities.

There are plans for a free concert for the people of Suva in the coming week.