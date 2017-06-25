Fiji Time: 1:49 PM on Sunday 25 June

$10k for cancer patient

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, June 25, 2017

STUDENTS and management of Tilak High school raised more than $10,000 to help Mahima Dewan's cancer treatment overseas.

Mahima, 19, a student of the school, suffers from Sarcoma cancer and needed $18,000 for her treatment.

Last Friday, school vice-principal William Iliesa said five teachers had also agreed to shave their hair in order to raise funds for Mahima's treatment.

Mahima's mother, Sumintra Devi, said she was overwhelmed by the support received from the school.

"We are thankful that people came forward and helped us in many ways, providing us funds so that we can take her to Australia for treatment," she said.

"She has a lump on her hand that will be treated in Melbourne, Australia."

She added Mahima was diagnosed in 2010 and had her first treatment in New Zealand.

However, the family had to raise funds for a second surgery.

"At first it was when she was diagnosed it was hard for us to believe she had cancer. But we had faith in God and I know my daughter will be OK.

"We will continue to raise funds for her as her family."

Mahima is scheduled for treatment in July.








