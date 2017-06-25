Fiji Time: 1:50 PM on Sunday 25 June

MP: Lack of quality graduates a worry

Litia Cava
Sunday, June 25, 2017

THE lack of quality graduates from training institutions is an issue for employers in the country, says Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate said he had been receiving "constant complaints" from employers representatives on this issue.

Speaking to representatives from training institutions during the first Institutional Forum organised by the National Employment Centre (NEC), Mr Usamate said institutions must recognise their role.

"If you are producing something that meets purpose, it has quality but if you are producing something that does not meet the purpose where it was developed then your product does not have any important aspect for us," he said.

Mr Usamate said it was also important for institutions to ensure portability when it came to learning.

"A lot of us are doing our own qualification. Sometimes when you take that qualification from one provider to another because it is not portable; people are forced to duplicate the learning they have done before."

The minister said works were underway to address the issue.








