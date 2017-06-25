Villagers receive new solar system

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissions the new solar system at Vunisavisavi Village in Cakaudrove. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS of Vunisavisavi in Cakaudrove were in celebration mood on Thursday following the commissioning of their new solar system.

Marica Kuita, 64, said they were happy to have lights in the village at last.

Ms Kuita said in the past, children would rely on kerosene or benzene lanterns, adding that the implementation of the solar system would only ensure that children could now have ample time to study.

The outspoken housewife said it also meant more time for people in Vunisavisavi to improve their livelihoods.

She said the arrival of solar electrification system to the village signified a new era for the people of Vunisavisavi who were kinsfolk of the Tui Cakau.

Mataqali head, Mikaele Romanu said they were grateful to Government for considering them to be part of the project.

Mr Romanu said people in the village were fortunate to have the solar system as it would light up 11 homes in the village.

"Villagers are also grateful to Mr Bainimarama (prime minister) and his team for taking the time to come into the village and sit with them to hear their pleas and concerns," he said.

Meanwhile, officiating at the commissioning of the new solar system, Mr Bainimarama told villagers to put the new solar system to good use.

Mr Bainimarama said the solar system would open up doorways for the people in the village to improve their lives.