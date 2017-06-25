Farmers concerned about stray, wild animals

/ Front page / News

STRAY animals continue to wreak havoc in farms across the Bua Province, leaving farmers frustrated.

Speaking during a talanoa session in Solevu, Bua with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, business owner Petero Gasau said farmers were desperate, adding the issue needed to be addressed immediately.

Mr Gasau said the issue was twofold — wild animals in the forests and strays in the villages were a big problem with farmers.

He said farmers did not know how to react to the situation.

He told farmers that despite warning livestock owners, their animals continued to plague farms, causing severe damage.

Mr Gasau said farmers' hard work continued to go to waste because of stray animals.

He even suggested that farmers be allowed to shoot or kill strays trespassing into farms in order to control them.

Concerned farmer, Lodoviko Jitoko, said farmers would lose thousands of dollars because of the damage that their farms sustained from stray animals.

Responding to these concerns, Mr Bainimarama said he had spoken to the personnels at the Agriculture Ministry to revive the construction of animal pounds.

Mr Bainimarama said strays would be caught and left in these pounds until owners claimed them by paying a fee.

He said unclaimed animals would then be sold.

He had also ordered personnel from the ministry who were present at the talanoa session to look into the matter.