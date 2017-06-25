Special treat for children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima (right) with cancer patients Lanieta Dinanisolo (left) and Asenaca Likutagica during the celebration of birthdays of children with cancer at Rewa St yesterday. Picture: RAMA

WOWS Kids Fiji has named reigning Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima as their brand ambassador.

The announcement was made yesterday as the organisation celebrated the birthdays of children diagnosed with cancer and had their special day fall between the months of April and June.

Ms Rainima brought smiles to the faces of the many children at the organisation's resource centre in Suva as she took time to entertain the children and their parents by singing to them.

Ms Rainima felt emotional as the celebration also marked a new chapter of her life.

"I am actually honoured and privileged to be the brand ambassador for two children oriented organisations, and these are WOWS Kids Foundation and FENC Fiji (Foundation for the Education of Needy Children)," Ms Rainima said.

"I've always wanted to have that influence, especially around children and it's just an honour to be working with these two organisations which have similar concepts of providing the best for children who are sick and children who come from the poorest of the poor families."

Ms Rainima said the role now was to include the two organisations in her Beauty with a Purpose project for the Miss World campaign.