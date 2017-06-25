'Prioritise TELS'

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT needs to think about prioritising its Tertiary Education Loan Scheme (TELS) and restrict it to national priority areas of study, similarly done to the National Toppers Scheme.

University of the South Pacific (USP) deputy vice-chancellor Learning, Teaching and Student Service, Professor Richard Coll raised this during the Top Executive (TOPEX) Conference at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa in Sigatoka yesterday.

Speaking on the topic: "Preparing Fiji for the Future — Supply vs Demand", Prof Coll highlighted several problems associated with loan schemes worldwide.

"Worldwide, people use these schemes, so you borrow the money, essentially what happens is that when you get employment, then you start giving back the amount needed to pay back. The New Zealand Loan Scheme, for example, is increasing about a billion dollar a year and that is so much money.

"However, these things haven't worked very well. They commonly resolve in massive liabilities for governments.

"In Fiji, the scheme has just started getting to a point now where we are expecting people to pay, and this is where we would probably know how well the scheme is working," he said.

Some of the problems associated with loan schemes that were highlighted were ballooning debt, much not recoverable; increased cost of running schemes, loans not related to government areas of priority, guarantors not reliable and repayments not sufficient.

"You need rigorous performance criteria, in this case students, particularly by the providers. This is government and taxpayers money going to these things," Prof Coll said.

Prof Coll also suggested the need for meticulous record keeping on student borrowers and where they go and vigorously pursuing defaulters.

He also reiterated the need for combination of government "guidance" and university commitment and to keep in mind the purpose of higher education and align all activities, schemes and funding with that.

Tertiary Scholarship Loans Board (TSLB) chairperson, Dixon Seeto, who was also present at the conference, said: "It was interesting that some speakers raised some problems about the loan schemes, we are learning from them.

"Hopefully, we will have a more robust scheme to make sure that the people do pay what they have borrowed from Government," Mr Seeto said.