Climate focus beneficial

Filipe Naigulevu
Sunday, June 25, 2017

WITH most businesses nowadays focused on return on investment, reducing carbon emissions can be a good return on investment, which would further create opportunities for innovation and sustainability.

Professor Elizabeth Holland, a climate change professor at the University of the South Pacific, made this remark while urging business and the private sector present at the Top Executive (TOPEX) Conference at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa in Sigatoka.

"For us in the Pacific, warming is a problem, but sea level rise is even a bigger problem," she said.

"So many times, I tell the story of climate change and it's a sobering story. We have an opportunity to reinvent how we do business, how we solve problems and how we can stand for one another for the planet we love."

Prof Holland highlighted that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had estimated sea level rise was 40 per cent higher in its fifth assessment report in 2013 compared with the IPCC assessment report in 2007.

She said the rate of sea level rise had increased from 0.6 mm to 3.3 mm in recent decades, and the rate of sea level rise was now projected to be multimetre within 50 to 150 years.

"If greenhouse gas emission continues to grow, we conclude that sea level rise will become practically unavoidable," she said.

"First our conclusion, a target of limiting global warming to 2 degrees, which has sometimes been discussed, is not enough for safety, and how well we know that after STC Winston.

"The message our climate science delivers to society, policy makers and the public to light is this, we have a global emergency, fossil fuel and carbon emissions should be reduced as rapidly as practical.

"We need to be prepared from here on now and work together to make sure that we can churn a different future."

Prof Holland is also the director for the USP Pacific Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development (PaCE-SD) which focuses on further research of the environment and climate change.








