$5m housing project for 1330 people

TWO hundred and sixty-six families would be able secure 99-year land leases at the Waidamudamu settlement in Koronivia, following the groundbreaking ceremony at the area yesterday.

Minister for Housing Parveen Kumar in officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony said the completion of the informal settlement would provide housing to 1330 people.

He said the $5 million project was testament to Government's commitment in ensuring Fijians had access to decent and affordable housing as enshrined in the 2013 Constitution and the National Charter of Building a Better Fiji.

He said the design of the upgrade was done in accordance with what the people wanted and not what the Government wanted from the people.

"As the residents tried to establish themselves by adapting to their new homes, the absence of good road, electricity, clean water and permanent employment at nearby urban centres make them resilient as individual families and community as a whole," Mr Kumar said.

"The residence here, sort the Government's assistance to improve their livelihood and that was in terms of roads, provisions of clean water supply, and now finally the full upgrading of the lots."

Mr Kumar said his ministry was working on three other informal settlements which would greatly decrease the backlog of informal settlements.

He said the works carried out were completion of the civil construction works for three informal settlements, namely Cuvu in Sigatoka, Ledusasa in Nadi and Omkar in Nasinu with a total of 397 residential lots.

The civil construction works of Bati Central with the total of 247 residential lots in Nasinu and the signing of the consultancy agreement for Tauvegavega in Ba with another 343 lots and tender for the civil construction works for Sasawira for another 151 lots continued.