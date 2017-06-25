/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kinijoji Gonesau of Nakasi High School during the Fiji Museum open day yesterday. Picture: RAMA

DESPITE the rainy weather experienced in the Capital City yesterday, members of the public, including students and tourists, were able to enjoy themselves during the Fiji Museum open day.

The Chinese Cultural Centre had the chance to exhibit certain Chinese cultural items at the museum.

Students from Sila Central High School and Lelean Memorial School took advantage of the open day, with many fascinated by the tales behind items stored at the museum.

The students got the chance to learn about Chinese art which were on display at the open day.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary, Naipote Katonitabua was chief guest at the event.