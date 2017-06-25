Fiji Time: 1:50 PM on Sunday 25 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Museum open day

Mere Naleba
Sunday, June 25, 2017

DESPITE the rainy weather experienced in the Capital City yesterday, members of the public, including students and tourists, were able to enjoy themselves during the Fiji Museum open day.

The Chinese Cultural Centre had the chance to exhibit certain Chinese cultural items at the museum.

Students from Sila Central High School and Lelean Memorial School took advantage of the open day, with many fascinated by the tales behind items stored at the museum.

The students got the chance to learn about Chinese art which were on display at the open day.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary, Naipote Katonitabua was chief guest at the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Flying finish!
  2. Kolinisau's plan
  3. Kepa urges civil servants to voice their concerns
  4. $5m housing project for 1330 people
  5. MP: Lack of quality graduates a worry
  6. MP assures public not to worry
  7. Fijians set for Tonga, Samoa
  8. Assessors find trio guilty
  9. Former reps recognised
  10. Villagers receive new solar system

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  5. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  6. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  8. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  9. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)
  10. Life on a cane farm Tuesday (20 Jun)