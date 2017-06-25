Fiji Time: 1:50 PM on Sunday 25 June

MP assures public not to worry

Mere Naleba
Sunday, June 25, 2017

MINISTER for Housing Parveen Kumar has called on members of the public living in Waidamudamu settlement in Koronivia, Nausori not to allow politicians to play political football in their area.

Mr Kumar made the comments while officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Waidamudamu informal settlement yesterday.

Speaking in Hindi, he told members of the public not to fall for unnecessary talks.

Mr Kumar also asked the members of the public not to worry about anything as Government was always ready to help.

He said he was aware of how certain politicians had visited the area sometime back, asking for people to sign a petition for the construction of a road.

He reminded people not to waste their time in such things.

Mr Kumar said the last time he was in the area during a talanoa session, he had told Fijians present that he would not make false promises and would only return once all the necessary paperworks for the development of residential lots were ready.

He also said those who were eligible for the 266 residential lots available were first time home buyers and could apply for the housing assistance provided by Government.

Earlier, in his speech at the same event, Mr Kumar had said Government had expanded the assistance to $7 million.

"My ministry has continued to provide the following housing grants since its inception."








