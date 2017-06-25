Diabetes treatment improves

/ Front page / News

DIABETES continues to be the relative cause for eye sight problems in Fiji.

Visiting ophthalmologist from Eye Institute in New Zealand, Dr Peter Hadden said over the years he had visited Fiji, diabetes continued to be one of the leading factors to eyesight issues.

He said however, there was an improvement in the measure in which the disease was treated.

"The major problem hereabouts is diabetes," he said.

"Over the years, I have been coming here, diabetes is becoming better treated.

"There was a time they (hospital) didn't have the laser for treatment. I think they have had one in Lautoka for longer. I have seen a lot of improvement in diabetic control and the situation has improved a lot."

Eye Institute CEO Dr David Fitzpatrick-Cockram said there was a correlation in all medical fields.

"I think it's a wonderful example of how medicine is all related," he said.

"If you treat the diabetes, you are also helping the eyes and so forth."

Dr Hadden and Dr Fitzpatrick-Cockram were in the country with a team of eye specialists conducting tests for Punjas company staff members above the age of 40 years.

They held a two-day clinic, seeing close to 100 staff members.