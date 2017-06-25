Kepa urges civil servants to voice their concerns

/ Front page / News

CIVIL servants who have resigned over the past few months have been urged to come out public and make their reasons known.

The call was made by Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa in a statement issued by her office on Friday.

Ro Teimumu said the recent string of resignations by high profile employees from the Government and its agencies was of concern.

"We have had competent locals resign and fade into the background and we have had expatriates resign, fleeing the country," Ro Teimumu said.

She claimed several high ranking government officials had been transferred without any justification.

"Those who have resigned should not fear and come out clean to inform the public what made them resign. It is your moral obligation to do that," she said.

"The Government and its agencies are public institutions funded by taxpayers of this country. They deserve to know the full truth and not half baked truth and fairytales to print an otherwise glossy picture in the name and game of reforms."

Ro Teimumu made the comments following the recent resignations of Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson, former Fijian diplomat Robin Nair and Merchant Finance CEO Napolioni Batimala.