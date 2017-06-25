Fiji Time: 1:50 PM on Sunday 25 June

Flying finish!

Peni Komaisavai
Sunday, June 25, 2017

THE Vodafone Flying Fijians defied all odds and downplayed all sorts of criticism regarding their performance, after they beat world No.5 ranked Scotland 27-22 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

Ranked 10th in the World Rugby standings, the Flying Fijians played the Test match with more intent and precision compared with their previous matches.

Ball retention was clearly the order of the day for Fiji and this was evident when they ran in 12 phases until they forced a penalty.

Defence breaking runs by wingers Patrick Osborne and Josua Tuisova proved to be too hot for Scotland to handle.

Fiji was guided by their resilient five-eighth Ben Volavola, slotting in one conversion and five penalties.

He landed eight from six attempts at goal (75 per cent).

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said their loss made them more determined to build on future games.

"If we don't do our defence well or get through our phases in attack, we will be giving more opportunities for teams to beat us," Townsend said.

"We've got a template from last week which we could improve on, but that's how we can beat the best teams in the world.

"And this is how we are going to struggle against teams that are in the top 10 and top 15 in the world if we don't get things right," he said.








