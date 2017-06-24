Contact ministry officials: Kumar

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:34PM HOUSING Minister Praveen Kumar has called on landowning units across the country wanting to utilise their land for the setup of informal settlement to contact Ministry officials regarding the matter.

Mr Kumar made the comments while officiating at the ground breaking ceremony of the Waidamudamu Informal Settlement in Koronivia few hours ago.

"I also invite other landowning units that wishes to utilise their land in this way, to contact our ministry officials, so that we can take things forward," Mr Kumar said.

"What I expect from you the residents is to work with this team (contractors), make this happen and it will only happen if we all work together. And I have got no doubt in my mind whatsoever that you the residence will work with them and make this happen."