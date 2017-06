/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the game between Labasa and Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:16PM FIJI FACT Champion Rewa will play Labasa in the 2017 Vodafone Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

Labasa after being beaten by Suva last night will try to gain maximum points from the match.

Labasa coach Ronil Lal said Rewa was a champion side and they cannot under estimate them.

The match kicks off at 3pm.