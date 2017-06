/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from today's encounter between John Wesley College and Suva Grammar School. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:08PM JOHN Wesley College was too powerful for Suva Grammar School in the Vodafone Secondary School Southern Zone competition.

The side defeated them 15-12 at Suva Grammar School in Nasese earlier today in the under 17 grade.

The tries were scored by Wainisili Qiokata and Temo Veitamani