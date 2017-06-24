Nanise is WOWS brand ambassador

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise and reigning Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn at the WOWS event today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:48PM THE Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji foundation today organised a market day in raising awareness on issues the organisation advocates.

The market day also gave members of the public an opportunity to meet children suffering from cancer who were supported by the foundation.

WOWS Kids June Market Day was for children between the ages of five and 18 years and it was also a day in remembering children diagnosed with cancer whose birthdays fall between April to June.

Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise and WOWS brand ambassador said birthdays are a great reason to celebrate.

"We celebrated what was to be the best birthday ever for 5-year old Ayan, who was so ecstatic to have had three birthday cakes, two donated by DHL and one by the Hot Bread Kitchen," Miss Rainima said.

"We also had the Market Day going on as the children celebrated over lunch which was donated by McDonalds," she said.

"The day was filled with fun and games, families gathered to sell food and hand-made things and we look forward to the next one which is in September."

Miss Rainima's beauty with a purpose project this year for the Miss World pageant in China will focus on children.