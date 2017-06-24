Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nanise is WOWS brand ambassador

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Update: 4:48PM THE Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji foundation today organised a market day in raising awareness on issues the organisation advocates.

The market day also gave members of the public an opportunity to meet children suffering from cancer who were supported by the foundation.

WOWS Kids June Market Day was for children between the ages of five and 18 years and it was also a day in remembering children diagnosed with cancer whose birthdays fall between April to June.

Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise and WOWS brand ambassador said birthdays are a great reason to celebrate.

"We celebrated what was to be the best birthday ever for 5-year old Ayan, who was so ecstatic to have had three birthday cakes, two donated by DHL and one by the Hot Bread Kitchen," Miss Rainima said.

"We also had the Market Day going on as the children celebrated over lunch which was donated by McDonalds," she said.

"The day was filled with fun and games, families gathered to sell food and hand-made things and we look forward to the next one which is in September."

Miss Rainima's beauty with a purpose project this year for the Miss World pageant in China will focus on children.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'No one is going to move us'
  2. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park
  3. Seasonal workers on the run
  4. Saune leads mergers and acquisitions at ATH
  5. School chaos
  6. CEO: Stop feeding homeless
  7. Ready to rumble
  8. Resignations raises concern for Opposition
  9. NZ backs process
  10. Fiji downs Scotland

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)