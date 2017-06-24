Nanise is WOWS brand ambassador

Update: 4:48PM THE Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji foundation today organised a market day in raising awareness on issues the organisation advocates.
The market day also gave
members of the public an opportunity to meet children suffering from cancer who
were supported by the foundation.
WOWS Kids June Market Day
was for children between the ages of five and 18 years and it was also a day in
remembering children diagnosed with cancer whose birthdays fall between April
to June.
Miss World Fiji 2017
Nanise and WOWS brand ambassador said birthdays are a great reason to
celebrate.
"We celebrated what was to
be the best birthday ever for 5-year old Ayan, who was so ecstatic to have had
three birthday cakes, two donated by DHL and one by the Hot Bread Kitchen,"
Miss Rainima said.
"We also had the Market
Day going on as the children celebrated over lunch which was donated by
McDonalds," she said.
"The day was filled with
fun and games, families gathered to sell food and hand-made things and we look
forward to the next one which is in September."
Miss Rainima's beauty with
a purpose project this year for the Miss World pageant in China will focus on
children.