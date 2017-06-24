Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji downs Scotland

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Update: 4:38PM FIJI has defeated world no five ranked Scotland 22-27 to end the northern hemisphere giants wining tour.

Fighting hard in the first half to rattle the Scots, the Fijian outfit was a complete turnaround from last week's team.

Ben Volavola kept Fiji's consistent lead with successful penalty kicks.

Fiji's  tries came from Peceli Yato in the first half and Henry Seniloli in the second half.

Scotland's points came from penalty kicks by RuaRidh Jackson whose one try was complemented by one each to Ross Ford and Fraser Brown.








