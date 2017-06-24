Fiji downs Scotland

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Flying Fjiians winger Josua Tuisova smashes through a gap in the Scotland defence at the ANZ stadium. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 4:38PM FIJI has defeated world no five ranked Scotland 22-27 to end the northern hemisphere giants wining tour.

Fighting hard in the first half to rattle the Scots, the Fijian outfit was a complete turnaround from last week's team.

Ben Volavola kept Fiji's consistent lead with successful penalty kicks.

Fiji's tries came from Peceli Yato in the first half and Henry Seniloli in the second half.

Scotland's points came from penalty kicks by RuaRidh Jackson whose one try was complemented by one each to Ross Ford and Fraser Brown.