West officers round up 'Operation Veisiko'

+ Enlarge this image Students of Nawaicoba Public Kindergarten School with officers from Nadi and Nawaicoba during Operation Veisiko. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:09PM OFFICERS from the Nadi Police Station were reminded that community policing is all about gaining and keeping the people?s trust.

Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu stressed this after the officers rounded up "Operation Veisiko" conducting visitations of the Nawaicoba area in a bid to get the community on board with crime prevention.

He said personal interaction with the people they serve can have a major impact in the prevention of crime.

"Never underestimate the impact conducting beat patrols can have on our operations," ACP Tudravu said.

"Physically visiting those you serve not only allows you to have a better understanding of what exists in that community, but you also get to develop a personal relationship with the people you serve," he said.

Officer in Charge of Nadi Policing District (OCPD/Nadi) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhamendra Dutt said they have completed visiting all areas under the Mulomulo, Nawai and Nawaicoba areas where they have received positive feedback.