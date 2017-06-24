West officers round up 'Operation Veisiko'

Update: 4:09PM OFFICERS from the Nadi Police Station were reminded that community policing is all about gaining and keeping the people?s trust.
Chief of Operations Assistant
Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu stressed this after the officers
rounded up "Operation Veisiko" conducting visitations of the Nawaicoba area in
a bid to get the community on board with crime prevention.
He said personal interaction with
the people they serve can have a major impact in the prevention of crime.
"Never underestimate the impact
conducting beat patrols can have on our operations," ACP Tudravu said.
"Physically visiting those you
serve not only allows you to have a better understanding of what exists in that
community, but you also get to develop a personal relationship with the people
you serve," he said.
Officer in Charge of Nadi Policing
District (OCPD/Nadi) Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhamendra Dutt
said they have completed visiting all areas under the Mulomulo, Nawai and
Nawaicoba areas where they have received positive feedback.