Resignations raises concern for Opposition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Leader of Opposition, Ro Teimumu Kepa. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:57PM LEADER of the Opposition, Ro Teimumu Kepa has expressed concern over the recent string of resignations by high profile employees from the government and government agencies.

In a statement by the Opposition Chambers Ro Teimumu said those who have resigned should not fear and come out clean to inform the public what made them resign.

"It is your moral obligation to do that," Ro Teimumu said.

Her reaction comes at the height of public concerns raised over the resignation of several high profile public personals lately that recently resigned or opted not to re-engage namely Robin Nair, Fijian Diplomat, the Chief Executive Officer of Merchant Finance, Napolioni Batimala and the head of the Fiji Roads Authority, John Hutchinson.

"The Government and its agencies are public institutions funded by the tax payers of this country.

"They deserve to know the full truth and not half baked truth and fairy tales to paint an otherwise glossy picture in the name and game of reforms," Ro Teimumu said.