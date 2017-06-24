Bible week 2017 launched

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:49PM A SMALL crowd gathered at the Ratu Sukuna Park this morning to mark the launch of the Bible week organised by the Bible Society of the South Pacific.

The launch included Christians from all denominations in the country.

Society general secretary Solomoni Duri said the bible society knows the spiritual needs of people and its mission is to make available the scriptures to everyone who wants it.

"I think the world especially here in Fiji, it's like going into a big shopping mall, many people are looking for things to satisfy their needs and wants and people cannot find that satisfaction," Mr Duri said.

"What we are saying is the things that matter is the needs of the inner man, and the word of God meets that. It (Scriptures) has done that in the past, now and in the future too."