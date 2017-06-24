Bible week 2017 launched

Update: 1:49PM A SMALL crowd gathered at the Ratu Sukuna Park this morning to mark the launch of the Bible week organised by the Bible Society of the South Pacific.
The launch included Christians from all denominations in the
country.
Society general secretary Solomoni Duri said the bible
society knows the spiritual needs of people and its mission is to make
available the scriptures to everyone who wants it.
"I think the world especially here in Fiji, it's like going
into a big shopping mall, many people are looking for things to satisfy their
needs and wants and people cannot find that satisfaction," Mr Duri said.
"What we are saying is the things that matter is the needs
of the inner man, and the word of God meets that. It (Scriptures) has done that
in the past, now and in the future too."