Energy dept to look into missing generator parts

Update: 1:47PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has ordered the Department of Energy to look into the case involving missing parts of the Solevu village generator.
Mr
Bainimarama learnt during a talanoa session at Immaculate Conception college
that the parts were lost in a garage in Suva where it had been sent for
maintenance.
Villagers had earlier told Mr Bainimarama that they were living
without lights for a few months now.
The department's principal
technical officer Frank Rokowaqa assured villagers that they would look into
the issue.
Responding to suggestions from villagers for a new generator Mr
Bainimarama said this could be done because it would be a waste of money.