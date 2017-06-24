Energy dept to look into missing generator parts

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:47PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has ordered the Department of Energy to look into the case involving missing parts of the Solevu village generator.

Mr Bainimarama learnt during a talanoa session at Immaculate Conception college that the parts were lost in a garage in Suva where it had been sent for maintenance.

Villagers had earlier told Mr Bainimarama that they were living without lights for a few months now.

The department's principal technical officer Frank Rokowaqa assured villagers that they would look into the issue.

Responding to suggestions from villagers for a new generator Mr Bainimarama said this could be done because it would be a waste of money.