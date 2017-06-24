Fiji Time: 3:11 PM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Energy dept to look into missing generator parts

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Update: 1:47PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has ordered the Department of Energy to look into the case involving missing parts of the Solevu village generator.

Mr Bainimarama learnt during a talanoa session at Immaculate Conception college that the parts were lost in a garage in Suva where it had been sent for maintenance.

Villagers had earlier told Mr Bainimarama that they were living without lights for a few months now.

The department's principal technical officer Frank Rokowaqa assured villagers that they would look into the issue.

Responding to suggestions from villagers for a new generator Mr Bainimarama said this could be done because it would be a waste of money.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park
  2. 'No one is going to move us'
  3. School chaos
  4. Seasonal workers on the run
  5. Ready to rumble
  6. CEO: Stop feeding homeless
  7. NZ backs process
  8. Gravel extraction concern
  9. Ministry pushes market access
  10. Judges pick top 20 competitors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)