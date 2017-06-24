Fiji Time: 3:11 PM on Saturday 24 June

Northerners mark yoga day

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Update: 1:40PM PEOPLE took advantage of the good weather in Labasa this morning to attend to the free yoga session provided at the Labasa Sangam School of Nursing to mark the 3rd International Day of Yoga.

Officiating at the event Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said last year a total of 192 countries around the world celebrated the day.

Mr Sapkal said that yoga brought harmony in all walks of life and this is known for disease prevention.

"It is a well-known fact that diseases like diabetes can also be treated by following yoga," he said.








