Struggle is real for boxing club

Update: 1:33PM BOXING clubs have really struggled just to travel to make it to our weekly competitions because of the lack of competition in their respective divisions.
Raiwaqa Boxing Club official
Waisea Kaloumaira echoed his concerns of how sometimes they traveled from Ra
just to participate in the Central Amateur Boxing competition.
"The heart and love for the
sport of boxing is there. It is really moving to see these boxers come all this
way just to compete in their competition," Kaloumaira said.
He said boxing has the
potential to become a national sport in Fiji.