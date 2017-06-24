Fiji Time: 3:11 PM on Saturday 24 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Struggle is real for boxing club

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Update: 1:33PM BOXING clubs have really struggled just to travel to make it to our weekly competitions because of the lack of competition in their respective divisions.

Raiwaqa Boxing Club official Waisea Kaloumaira echoed his concerns of how sometimes they traveled from Ra just to participate in the Central Amateur Boxing competition.

"The heart and love for the sport of boxing is there. It is really moving to see these boxers come all this way just to compete in their competition," Kaloumaira said.

He said boxing has the potential to become a national sport in Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police, council warn against sleeping in the park
  2. 'No one is going to move us'
  3. School chaos
  4. Seasonal workers on the run
  5. Ready to rumble
  6. CEO: Stop feeding homeless
  7. NZ backs process
  8. Gravel extraction concern
  9. Ministry pushes market access
  10. Judges pick top 20 competitors

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  6. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Villagers raise funds for store Monday (19 Jun)