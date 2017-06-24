Struggle is real for boxing club

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:33PM BOXING clubs have really struggled just to travel to make it to our weekly competitions because of the lack of competition in their respective divisions.

Raiwaqa Boxing Club official Waisea Kaloumaira echoed his concerns of how sometimes they traveled from Ra just to participate in the Central Amateur Boxing competition.

"The heart and love for the sport of boxing is there. It is really moving to see these boxers come all this way just to compete in their competition," Kaloumaira said.

He said boxing has the potential to become a national sport in Fiji.