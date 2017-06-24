Raiwaqa basketball develop youngsters

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:28PM THE Raiwaqa Basketball had their grass-roots development programs at the Ed's court in Raiwaqa, Suva earlier today.

Despite the cold wet weather, children flocked to the court in what was described by Raiwaqa rep Josaia Qalotaki as a sign of dedication.

He said their club had really turned up their drive to promote and develop young talents.

"The focus right now on basketball not only in Raiwaqa but in Fiji Basketball is to try and teach basketball to children at an early age," Qalotaki said.