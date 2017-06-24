Raiwaqa basketball develop youngsters

Update: 1:28PM THE Raiwaqa Basketball had their grass-roots development programs at the Ed's court in Raiwaqa, Suva earlier today.
Despite the cold wet weather,
children flocked to the court in what was described by Raiwaqa rep Josaia
Qalotaki as a sign of dedication.
He said their club had really
turned up their drive to promote and develop young talents.
"The focus right now on
basketball not only in Raiwaqa but in Fiji Basketball is to try and teach
basketball to children at an early age," Qalotaki said.