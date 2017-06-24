Discipline, fundamental part of life: Sauliga

Update: 1:17PM DISCIPLINE is a fundamental part of life and without it; your life will not have the needed capacity to withstand the negative impacts brought about by influences around us.
Deputy
Commissioner Isikeli Sauliga's highlighted this while officiating at the PT
Shreedhar Maharaj College pass out parade yesterday.
He
said many young people because of ill-disciplined end up on the wrong side of
the law.
Mr
Sauliga elaborated that in the last two years the total number of offenders
below the age of 18 in the four divisions was 1,705.
He
said the category of offences committed by the juveniles range from offences
such as;
- Other offences against
crimes decree
"How
you use your time will be crucial. Very soon some of you will be sitting
external examinations and if you want to avoid having regrets, now is the time
to refocus your attention and commit to your studies," he said.
"As
a student, your only worry right now should be your education. The rest is why
your parents are here for."