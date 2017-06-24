Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Saturday 24 June

Discipline, fundamental part of life: Sauliga

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, June 24, 2017

Update: 1:17PM DISCIPLINE is a fundamental part of life and without it; your life will not have the needed capacity to withstand the negative impacts brought about by influences around us.

Deputy Commissioner Isikeli Sauliga's highlighted this while officiating at the PT Shreedhar Maharaj College pass out parade yesterday.

He said many young people because of ill-disciplined end up on the wrong side of the law.

Mr Sauliga elaborated that in the last two years the total number of offenders below the age of 18 in the four divisions was 1,705.

He said the category of offences committed by the juveniles range from offences such as;

  •      Against lawful authority
  •  Against public morality
  •  Against person
  •  Against property
  •  Other offences against crimes decree
  •  Drug offences

"How you use your time will be crucial. Very soon some of you will be sitting external examinations and if you want to avoid having regrets, now is the time to refocus your attention and commit to your studies," he said.

"As a student, your only worry right now should be your education. The rest is why your parents are here for."








