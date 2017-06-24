Voter registration exercise in parliament

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni getting her Voter ID Card replaced. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:59PM IT was a great relief for the Fijian Parliament secretariat staff as the voter registration exercise by the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) was brought to their doorstep.

A total of 90 officers within Parliament and around Government buildings took advantage of the mobile voter registration conducted at Parliament building yesterday by the FEO.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni who was the first to have her voter identification card replaced and details checked thanked the team from FEO for bringing the voter registration exercise to Parliament and has urged other Government departments and business houses to take advantage of this exercise.

Three stations were set up in the Parliament�s Big Committee Room - one was for registration and issuance of upgraded VoterCard 2.0, another for verifying voter details in the National Register of Voters and the third for awareness material and to facilitate queries from the voters.

The Nationwide Voter Registration drive ends on Saturday, July 1, 2017.