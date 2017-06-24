Voter registration exercise in parliament

Update: 12:59PM IT was a great relief for the Fijian Parliament secretariat staff as the voter registration exercise by the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) was brought to their doorstep.
A total of 90 officers within Parliament and around
Government buildings took advantage of the mobile voter registration conducted
at Parliament building yesterday by the FEO.
Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni who was the first to
have her voter identification card replaced and details checked thanked the
team from FEO for bringing the voter registration exercise to Parliament and
has urged other Government departments and business houses to take advantage of
this exercise.
Three stations were set up in the Parliament�s Big Committee
Room - one was for registration and issuance of upgraded VoterCard 2.0, another
for verifying voter details in the National Register of Voters and the third
for awareness material and to facilitate queries from the voters.
The Nationwide Voter Registration drive ends on Saturday, July
1, 2017.