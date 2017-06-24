Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

It's Kaila! time

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE 23 contestants of the Kaila! Star Search competition kicked off this year's event with power-packed performances from singers and dancers from around the country in front of family and friends at the Village 6 cinemas in Suva.

The competition, which is in its 10th year, has over the years showcased raw talents and this year the level of competition went up another level with the calibre of contestants.

Fans were thrilled from the opening performance and gave a standing ovation for Lydia Taukafa for performing the Elvis Presley number Can't Help Falling In Love.

Two contestants who failed to turn up for the show have been disqualified and will be part of the five contestants who were eliminated on Thursday night.

The second round of the finals will he held next Thursday at the Village 6 cinemas.








