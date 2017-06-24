791 limbs cut off

/ Front page / News

THE number of amputations was a cause for real concern for the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji.

Association's executive director Joshko Wakaniyasi said this when commenting on the statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services stating that 791 amputations were recorded last year in the country.

Mr Wakaniyasi said once these patients left the hospitals, the association found it hard to meet the current demand of people needing mobility aid devices because of diabetes and other conditions.

"The main fact is that the association's service capacity has been affected by the number of amputations. Our resources are limited and we can't meet the needs and demands of every amputee," he said.

He said they bought 300 wheelchairs this year alone and another consignment of wheelchairs and crutches was expected to arrive next month.

Mr Wakaniyasi said the ministry did not provide these equipment to outpatients when they left the hospitals.

"We have worked with international partners and donors so that we can bring these products in the country that is needed by the individuals.

"People have to procure these items themselves," he said.

"Most of the products needed are used for hospital purposes.

"While being hospitalised, people get the support provided by the health sector. But once people leave the hospital, and they go home, they start facing difficulties.

"Also geographical locations are a problem for us. Any mobility aid device is medical equipment.

"This equipment will always need follow ups and refurbishments because these equipment can get damaged."

Mr Wakaniyasi said the cost of a wheelchair in the country ranged from $800-$1695.

He said there was a need for a collective and holistic approach by all stakeholders to tackle this issue.