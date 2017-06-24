Fiji Time: 10:01 AM on Saturday 24 June

Call made for clear pay policies

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE Fiji Teachers Union has called on the Ministry of Education to set up a clear policy on the status of Early Childhood Education teachers.

In a statement, union general secretary Agni Deo Singh said the union welcomed the statement made by deputy permanent secretary for the Ministry of Education, Timoci Bure, that teachers in Early Childhood Education should be assisted to enable a more supportive and productive working environment. Mr Singh said the union repeatedly stated that teachers played a vital role in laying the foundations for children as far as education was concerned.

"A salary scale and structure, commensurate with their level of qualification attained should be developed for these teachers," he said.

"If this is done, the ECE teachers will then upgrade their qualifications, having the assurance of a regular employment with an acceptable salary structure, similar to primary school teachers."

"These teachers have to be at school from 7.30am to receive children of working parents who have to be at work at 8am. They have to see the last child off before departure. Then they have to prepare for the next day and leave well after 2pm.

"Given the important role played by these school teachers, the Fiji Teachers Union calls upon the Ministry of Education to give the teachers the recognition they deserve and put all the ECE teachers on a salary structure similar to primary school teachers," said Mr Singh.








