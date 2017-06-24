Rotary Club announces new president

/ Front page / News

THE Rotary Club of Suva marked another milestone in its illustrious 81 years of history in the country by inducting its first indigenous Fijian president, Joe Taoi, earlier in the week.

A statement from the club said the immediate past president, Glenis Yee, handed the club presidency role at a special dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva attended by the club's members, their spouses, family and friends.

"Mr Taoi is the managing director of Freight Services (Fiji) and Papua New Guinea and has been instrumental in cleaning container loads of donated items from First World countries such as hospital equipment, natural disaster humanitarian emergency response kits after a natural disaster like Tropical Cyclone Winston, school furniture and books," the statement said.

According to the statement, Rotary Club of Suva was known for two of their major annual fundraising events — the Rotary Club of Suva golf tournament at Fiji Golf Club and the Melbourne Cup horse race event.

"It is funds raised at such charitable fundraising events that enable the club to assist community projects in need based on the lives that can be touched, saved, protected and enhanced by providing basic necessities to Fijians in need."

Some of the charity projects undertaken by the club under the one-year presidency term of Ms Yee were providing financial assistance to Homes of Hope Kindergarten, financial assistance to Fiji Society for the Blind school and distribution of medical equipment to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.