LTA expands services

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, June 24, 2017

THE Land Transport Authority was committed to improving and extending its services to the islands in the maritime zone by organising visitations to the islands every three months.

LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said it was an expensive exercise for vehicle owners living in the maritime zones to bring their vehicles to Suva for checks.

Mr Piantedosi said LTA would take its services to the islands.

"On the recent visit to Lakeba, our staff carried out vehicle checks, conducted driving tests and renewed driver licenses," he said.

"We take people that are multi-skilled so they're able to inspect vehicles and at the same time conduct driving tests and issue cards.

"The license renewals and new driver licenses are printed on the spot, using the portable card machine, once the customer settles the required fee and/or passes the required test."

Mr Piantedosi said what used to take up to three weeks to process was now an instant transaction for island-based drivers and vehicle owners.

Previously, the visiting LTA officer would bring the license renewal or new driver license application back to Suva, process it and then the new card would be sent back to the customer.

As of June 12, 2017, LTA had registered a total 164 vehicles in Gau, Koro, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Rotuma, and Levuka, with the highest number recorded in Levuka at 87 and the lowest in Cicia.

Ninety-two provisional licenses and 171 full licenses were also issued in the maritime zone.

Post offices also act as agencies on behalf of LTA, at Levuka on Ovalau, Nasau, Koro, Qarani, Gau, Ahau in Rotuma, Lomaloma, Vanuabalavu, Tarukua, Cicia, Lakeba, Tubou, and at Vunisea in Kadavu.








