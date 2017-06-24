Targets 'inadequate'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Environment permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe presents their submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence at the Parliamentary complex in Suva on Thursday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE emission reduction targets of the Kyoto Protocol and the Doha Amendment are inadequate to keep the global average temperature increase to 1.5C.

Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, Joshua Wycliffe highlighted this during his presentation to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol and Framework Agreement on the International Solar Alliance in Suva on Thursday.

Mr Wycliffe said Fiji's leadership through COP 23 could address this inadequacy.

He also said that Fiji had a two-pronged formal mitigation strategy for the past decade and that was to reduce fossil fuel emissions in the energy sector and to increase sequestration by improving forestry practice.

"The Doha Amendment will encourage Fiji to move toward a cleaner energy source," he said.

"This will in turn save costs that would be otherwise utilised in purchasing fossil fuel."

The Kyoto Protocol is an international agreement linked to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

It mandates developed countries and countries with economies in transition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Kyoto Protocol was adopted in 1997 and the first commitment period was from 2008-2012.

At Doha in 2012, the amendments to Kyoto Protocol for the second commitment period (the Doha Amendment) were successfully adopted for the period 2013- 2020.